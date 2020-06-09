Nestle in Danville
File photo

Buitoni Food Company has entered into an agreement to buy the North American Buitoni business from Nestle USA Inc., including the 240,000-square-foot manufacturing plant in Danville. 

Buitoni Food Company will be based in Stamford, Connecticut, and the Danville plant — which has 525 full-time employees — will continue to operate, according to its parent company Brynwood Partners. Buitoni produces nationally sold refrigerated pasta, sauces and cheese.

Buitoni will continue to manufacture Nestle Toll House cookie dough products at the Danville facility under a long-term supply agreement. 

Buitoni Food Company is a newly formed portfolio company under Brynwood Partners, a private-equity firm in Greenwich, Connecticut.  

Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.

Tags

Load comments