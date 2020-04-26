The economic slowdown caused by efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 is impacting families, businesses and governments — but since the extent of the impact is unknown, Danville and Pittsylvania County governments are left in a position of uncertainty for upcoming budgets.
"We don't know what the target is," Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman said about how much they should be aiming to cut off their upcoming budget, which comes into effect on July 1.
Danville’s budget of $291.4 million and Pittsylvania County's proposed budget of just more than $186 million are both subject to significant changes depending on how long the poor economic conditions continue.
“Our frame of mind is that calendar year 2020 is a bust,” Smitherman said.
On Friday, county officials met to discuss potential adjustments they could make. Leaders submitted several different levels of cuts that totaled about $2.25 million, Smitherman said, all of which are just options at this point and will be discussed by the finance committee in coming weeks.
Some potential cuts that administration is considering, Smitherman said, is the purchase of new sheriff’s vehicles, delaying the purchase of land for a new jail, investments at Wayside Park and renovations at Gretna Library. The reduction of economic development funds is also an option, Smitherman said.
“Those are on the table,” he said.
Very few reductions in service were mentioned, Smitherman said. Leadership has “not considered layoffs at all at this point” and furloughs would be “a near last resort.”
“Furloughs and layoffs are not under consideration,” Danville City Manager Ken Larking said of the city's employees.
A contingency plan that Pittsylvania County is putting in place is establishing a line of credit with the county’s future tax revenue as collateral.
“Basically, this would be a tax anticipation note,” Pittsylvania County Finance Director Kim Vanderhyde said at a board of supervisors meeting on Tuesday.
At this point, that is not a definite arrangement, but a possibility that the county is looking into.
“We’re pretty early on in that phase, but we are starting to look at different avenues that we could possibly tap into,” Vanderhyde said.
In the meantime, all budgeted capital expenditures have been frozen, save for those funded through grants.
“It wouldn’t make sense for us to make major capital expenditures and then turn around and get a line of credit,” Bob Warren, chairman of the board of supervisors said during the same meeting.
Larking said Danville has “sufficient reserves to handle most emergency situations.” One of the main reserves at the city’s disposal is a $3 million budget stabilization fund.
But the full financial impacts of the coronavirus have yet to be felt, as revenue from sales, hotel and meals taxes — which combined to account for over $18.5 million during the 2019 fiscal year — run two months behind, Larking said.
“We are anticipating lost revenue from sales, meals, and hotel taxes, but it is unknown what that will be at this time,” Larking said.
Danville is not expecting any loss of revenue from property and real estate taxes. Bills are sent out twice a year, with the first payments coming due in June.
Larking said no tax relief will be provided for those who have lost their jobs.
In Pittsylvania County, Smitherman said everyone will need to pay their bills, but the percentage of people who pay them on time will greatly impact the upcoming budget.
But that isn't the greatest concern for Smitherman.
“The biggest unknown is state support,” Smitherman said. Roughly 32% of the county’s general fund is balanced with state money.
On Wednesday, Virginia lawmakers agreed to suspend more than $2 billion from the state’s upcoming two-year budget, but Smitherman said the county is in the dark on what that means for localities' budgets.
Other legislation adopted by Virginia lawmakers on Wednesday would allow for the state to tax games of skill at a rate of $1,200 monthly for a year, at which point the games would be banned as lawmakers were originally considering. Larking said “it is my understanding” that Danville would receive $1,728 annually per machine in the city, which equates to 12%.
Though many businesses have been prevented from operating the machines as the planning commission and City Council considered whether to provide a special use permit, the city has a few businesses that operate the machines now. Pittsylvania County has seven game parlors that — once the stay-at-home orders are lifted and entertainment businesses are allowed to open again — would presumably provide some income for the county.
For now though, Smitherman said the goal is to come out of 2020 in the best possible financial position by "avoiding every unnecessary expense possible, especially those that can be delayed.”
“We want to sit on our wallets and not open them any more frequently than necessary,” he said.
