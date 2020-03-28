Allison Tune and her mother, Kathie Tune, are part of an increasing number of employees working from home during the coronavirus pandemic.
For the time being, it's a fine arrangement for them. They each work in their own separate rooms at Allison's parents' home.
"My Mom has her work space, I have my work space," Allison said during a telephone interview Wednesday.
Allison, who works for the National Association of Enrolled Agents in Washington, D.C., savors the increased room and calmer environment back in her hometown in Danville.
"It's quieter and less stressful than in D.C.," said Tune, who lives in the nation's capital and provides help for the group's members that include licensed tax preparers.
She has been staying and working at her childhood home on West Main Street since March 16.
While it provides Kathie cherished time with her daughter, telecommuting has its drawbacks, Kathie said.
"For me, it's not being able to run up the stairs and talk to my co-workers, ask questions," said Kathie, human resources director at Averett University.
Also, the benefits coordinator is usually close by at her workplace, she added.
"It's difficult because it's not as easy as her being down the hallway," Kathie said of working from home. "The good news is it has not stopped our operations."
With more employees working from home — through encouragement or orders from their companies or forced closures of non-essential businesses — telecommuting can only increase and will likely become the new normal for more workers, said Kate Lister, president of Global Workplace Analytics, a research-based consulting firm in San Diego, California.
"Now that they've had a taste of it, it's going to be really hard to put the genie back in the bottle," Lister said Thursday.
About 56% of employees have a job compatible with working from home at least about two to three days week, Lister said. About 80% of those — or about 55 million employees — said they would like to.
Advantages of telecommuting include increased productivity, reduced stress and commute time, better work-life balance and less environmental pollution, Lister said.
A typical employer saves about $11,000 per telecommuting worker per year when that employee works from home at least two and a half days per week, she said.
That employee saves between $2,500 and $4,000 per year in costs for transportation, parking and food, she said.
Before the coronavirus, about 3.6% of the workforce — or about 5 million employees — telecommuted at least two and a half days a week, while 43% worked from home at some frequency, according to figures provided by Global Workplace Analytics.
But one downside of telecommuting can be isolation, Lister added.
"Some people get lonely," she said.
Allison and Kathie agreed.
Employees who wish to work from home may think they don't need to see people and would be glad to go it alone, Allison Tune said.
"But I start to miss them," Allison said.
Telecommuting is a challenge for Kathie, as well.
"It's hard to be disconnected from the rest of the campus when we're all accustomed to that," Kathie said. "We miss the connections."
Telecommuting is not for everyone.
Anne Moore-Sparks, community outreach and business partnership specialist with Danville Public Schools, tried it out a couple of days earlier this month.
"I worked from home for two days and said, 'I've had enough,'" said Moore-Sparks, who has a dog and two cats.
The trio of critters didn't seem to understand she had work to do.
"They think it's play time, so they're a big distraction," she said. "I have three animals who are walking all over my keyboard."
The school administration building where she works usually has dozens of people, but now there are only two, she said. Social distancing is the priority, she said.
Coming to the workplace provides structure and normalcy, she said.
"You feel like you get more done," Moore-Sparks said.
Back at the Tunes' home, Kathie works up front in the dining room while Allison toils away back in the den.
"That was the beauty of coming to the house," Allison said. "There is enough room to stay out of each other's way."
For Kathie, working at home does make it more difficult to avoid checking emails, she said. She doesn't feel quite as compelled to read them as frequently if she is at her workplace.
"I feel as if email is in front of us all the time [at home]," Kathie said. "Working from home, you feel compelled to look at emails."
But one bright spot is looking out from the dining room to West Main Street, she said. And then there's another advantage.
"The good news is having Allison here," she said. "It's good company."
