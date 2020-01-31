RINGGOLD — On a state level, the legality of skilled gaming machines is still up in the air.
On a local level, Pittsylvania County is in the process of updating its zoning ordinance to require businesses to maintain special use permits to operate the machines.
Even with so many legal question marks, three gaming parlors have popped up within a mile of each other along U.S.58 east in Ringgold.
Michelle Adkins, the owner of Double Dragons and the only of the three who commented for this story, said the location was primarily about the quality of the rental space.
Outside Coconut's Skill Games, the largest of the three, white signs with phrases like "fish tables" and "stand-up machines" line the road, where a large, inflatable tube man dances with the wind to catch people's attention as they drive by. Fluorescent lights flash around the edge of the building.
Inside the parlor, which is a former car lot, there are several fish tables — virtual table video games where as many as 10 players can simultaneously participate — as well as a few stand-up machines and computers with a variety of casino-style games. Early Thursday afternoon, cigarette smoke hung in the air and hip-hop music blasted from the speakers in the parlor as more than a dozen people played the different games.
The company's grand opening was Friday night, according to its Facebook page. The owner refused to comment for this story.
Less than a few hundred yards up the road, Double Dragons, which opened in December, offers the same variety of games: fish tables, stand-up machines and computers with a variety of casino-style games.
A little less than a mile further east, a small building with a maroon roof is adorned with a giant sign that says "777 Sweepstakes." A security guard opens the door to a room with fish tables and several stand-up machines. The manager and owner would not comment for this story.
Double Dragons worked with the zoning department in the county, bu Karen Hayes, deputy community development director for Pittsylvania County, said the other two are still in need of a change-of-use permit, since the buildings formerly hosted different types of businesses.
As it currently stands, businesses do not need special use permits to operate skilled gaming machines within the county. On Tuesday, the county planning commission will host a public hearing, after which they will make a recommendation to the board of supervisors about whether or not to require special-use permits.
The proposed change in ordinances would require that businesses in either classification get a special-use permit for any indoor recreation, regardless of whether it is a skilled game, a traditional arcade game or something else, with the goal being to ensure that the facility is up to United States Building Codes and local codes zoning codes, said Hayes.
In Danville, dozens of businesses — primarily convenience stores — have had applications for special-use permits juggled between the Danville City Council and the planning commission after an anonymous tip last year of the games' existence. So far, only two special-use permits have been granted.
Neither the county nor the city has taken any stance on the games' legality, which reside in a gray area of the law.
A number of bills have been floated in the Virginia General Assembly that would drastically affect the future of these games, which, for now, are largely unregulated. On Tuesday, a House of Delegates subcommittee unanimously voted to ban outright games of skill.
Another bill, which was sponsored by Gov. Ralph Northam and dismissed by the same subcommittee, would allow for regulated gaming machines, tossing out the distinction between games of skill and chance and taxing all of them at 36%.
