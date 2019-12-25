With all of her kids grown and gone from home, Bessie Burrell has spent her time volunteering at the annual Community Christmas Dinner for the past 15 years.
“I saw the need to help children and elderly and bring some joy to their lives... and I have really enjoyed it," she said.
A few days before the event, which took place Wednesday at the Danville Community Market, she helped set up the tables and chairs, and on Christmas Day she served hot chocolate and donuts and brought food to the guests.
At this year's event where hundreds of people came and received a hot meal, and those who needed them could pick up free Christmas gifts, coats and blankets, more than 20 people volunteered behind the scenes in the time leading up to the dinner and 78 people volunteered at the actual event, said Laura Tyree, one of the board members.
The event, which is sponsored by the Community Christmas Organization, has been happening for more than 30 years now. Karen Keene, the treasurer for the event, explained that it has changed locations several times and increased the number of people served.
“It started off small, but over the years it grew and grew," she said.
Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones helped start the event more than three decades when it was called the community cookout.
“So many lonely people at Christmas time... and this is an opportunity for people to fellowship with one another," he said.
The sounds of Christmas music projected from a live jazz duo playing a saxophone and keyboard as bits of conversations floated through the air throughout the morning and early afternoon Christmas Day.
Volunteers bustled around the room, making sure everyone had a seat at one of the dozens of tables adorned with bright red table clothes and poinsettias and handed out plates teeming with Christmas food: ham, gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans stuffing and cranberries.
In addition to the dinners served, more than 360 take-home meals were delivered to people throughout the community — primarily those who physically could not attend.
In the next room, all types of blankets, coats, clothing articles and even toys adorned several rows of tables. Provided by a variety of local organizations, these items were free for anyone who needed them.
But the coat and blanket giveaways almost didn't happen this year because of a lack of support.
After his mother told him this, 12-year-old Will Evans decided that he would volunteer to make those things happen. As part of his Eagle Scout Project, Evans reached out to local businesses and churches asking for donations, and set up donation boxes around the community.
“I know there’s a lot of people that are less fortunate and they aren’t able to be warm on Christmas," he said.
Through his efforts, more than 280 coats and 250 blankets were available Wednesday.
David Moore, 73, who has attended the dinner for the last several years, is currently living in a trailer that doesn't have heat, so the extra blanket he was able to pick up for free was especially helpful. He said he attends the dinner because everyone is friendly and nice.
"You can't beat it," he said.
Danville resident Kenneth Williams, who said people call him Santa Claus because of his white beard, has attended for the past eight years because he enjoys mingling and making new friends.
"Just for the celebration of Christmas... nice company," he said.
After the organization announced that it may have to call off the 2018 dinner due to a lack of funding, an outpouring of donations from the community not only provided enough resources for the 2018 dinner, but also for this year's. Keene said some funds will even carryover to next year's dinner.
