Despite a global pandemic that has brought the economy to its knees, construction continues on the Honey Bee boutique-style hotel on South Union Street.
“We’re having to take extra precautions in many ways … But we are proceeding with work as normal,” said Brent Cochran, one of the developers of the hotel, which has a projected completion date for late this year.
The only difference is that more workers are wearing gloves and masks than normally would and wiping tool handles with disinfectant more frequently.
Even as many businesses slow production and even shut their doors, many construction projects continue as scheduled while applications for building permits continue to pour into the community development departments for both Danville and Pittsylvania County.
“We really have not seen anything slow down,” said Emily Ragsdale, community development director for Pittsylvania County.
But, at least in the county, the pace of commercial projects versus home projects has shifted as a result of stay-at-home restrictions.
“It looks like people are doing more renovations since I guess that they’re more at home," said Karen Hayes, the county's deputy director of community development.
In the city, both the number and types of permits have remained steady, said Charles Fulcher, supervisor for the inspections division and acting building official for Danville Community Development. Between March 1 and April 22 of last year, Danville saw 239 permits granted for both residential and commercial projects; in the same time-frame this year, that number is 223.
“It’s business as usual, unusually,” Fulcher said. “Just with some caveats.”
In Danville, applications for residential projects usually pick up during the spring and summer while larger, commercial projects usually receive permitting in the fall or winter “to allow for work to occur indoors during months of bad weather,” said Danville Community Development Director Ken Gillie.
Since March 25, the Danville office has been closed to the public except for appointments. Since then, only one person has come into the office, Fulcher said.
With iPads and video conferencing tools, inspectors from the Danville Community Development office have the ability to perform inspections from afar by having the applicant tour a site with electronic devices in hand. So far, however, all inspections have been done in person with the caveat that no other contractors, tenants or homeowners are present.
Ragsdale started her new position as Community Development Director for Pittsylvania County on April 1, right in the midst of a global pandemic that has forced her and most of her team to work from home.
“When you start a new job, in the beginning you’re trying to figure out exactly what’s going on … the best way to do that is asking questions and having people there that know what’s going on,” she said. “So far, that hasn’t been an option.”
Even as Ragsdale adjusts to a new position and the department shifts to primarily virtual work, they have continued to issue permits at the normal pace of several a day and have not seen any reduction in inspections. Call volume, Ragsdale said, has likely gone up.
"That is the only way that people are able to communicate with us," she said.
Community development oversees all building inspections, zoning requests and issues and geographic information systems.
As for new homes being built, there hasn’t been much of a shift in Danville or Pittsylvania County. During the pandemic, about five permits for new houses have been approved in Pittsylvania County, which is comparable with the norm, said Robin Vaughan, an administrative assistant for community development.
In Danville, very few people build new homes under normal conditions, and that trend has only continued, Fulcher said.
Cochran and his business partner Ed Walker hope to complete the boutique hotel project — a u-shaped building that will surround a pocket park the city is developing - by early fall. Cochran's primary concern is that supplies might not come in due to a possible government lock-down, a labor shortage or gridlock in the supply chain.
“Right now everything is OK, but it’s impossible to predict how the next six months are going to go," he said.
Even if they are able to complete the project on time, the economic fallout from the coronavirus has left them unsure if they will be able to open it then.
“That decision is evolving everyday as this whole global pandemic evolves every day,” Cochran said.
