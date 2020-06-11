Amid pandemic, Dan River Region pool stores see splash in demand as supply chain struggling to keep up

She attributes the heightened demand to the restrictions put in place to lessen the health impact of the coronavirus, which had caused people to stay home much more than normal.

“[My customers] are like 'well we can’t take a vacation, or even if things are opening back up we don’t want to go,'" she said, noting that many customers said they had considered buying a pool for years anyway.

Due to the volume of sales and difficulties obtaining pools from suppliers, pools that would normally take just a few weeks to have delivered or installed are on back order. Pool stores have backed up demand and waiting lists for their products now. For an above ground pool kit, which people can purchase and put together themselves, the usual wait time is about two weeks at Crystal Bay Pools, Derrick said.

“We’re so booked up with installations that even if we were able to get the pool, it would be next year before we could get it set up,” she said.

There is a heightened interest in both in-ground and above-ground pools, per the store owners and managers. In the past few days, Ragsdale, who sells only above ground pools and hasn’t been able to get any new ones since late April, has asked his suppliers if they had any pools at all that he could sell. They had none.