DANVILLE — American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $7.4 million.
The bank, based in Danville, Virginia, said it had earnings of 67 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 71 cents per share.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $28.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $24.3 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.
For the year, the company reported profit of $20.9 million, or $1.98 per share. Revenue was reported as $92.3 million.
American National Bankshares shares have decreased 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 16% in the last 12 months.
