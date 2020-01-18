While federally set labor rates for agriculture workers have risen consistently — and at times dramatically — over the past several years, commodity prices have remained stagnant at best and oftentimes even declined.
“Across the board [prices] are down," said Tony Banks, a commodity marketing specialist with the Virginia Farm Bureau.
For Virginia farmers this year, the minimum hourly wage rate, which is known as the Adverse Effect Wage Rate and is calculated by the U.S. Department of Labor, rose by 3% to an hourly rate of $12.67.
Local farmers and agriculture organizations want dramatic changes to the current temporary foreign labor program, but farmers believe that the Farm Workforce Modernization Act of 2019, a bill passed by the House of Representatives in December and provides some significant changes, does not provide enough changes or the right ones.
“If you read it, it makes you feel kind of warm and fuzzy ... but at the end of the day it’s worse than what we’ve already got," said Pittsylvania County farmer Robert Mills, who is on the board of directors for the Virginia Farm Bureau and serves on the American Farm Bureau Labor Committee.
Ben Rowe, a national affairs coordinator with the Virginia Farm Bureau, said that "the bill had a number of weaknesses."
“This bill just didn’t provide what we were looking for," he said.
If passed, the bill would make a number of changes to the current H-2A program, which was created by Congress in 1986 and allows farmers to hire foreign workers on a temporary basis.
As it currently stands, there must be evidence of insufficient American labor before American farmers can recruit workers on a temporary or seasonal basis. Additionally, hiring foreign workers cannot "adversely affect" pay or conditions for U.S. workers.
Over the past several decades, the number of American workers willing to do farm labor has declined, leaving a growing need for temporary foreign labor. In 2017, 479 farm workers came to Pittsylvania County through the H-2A program, the second most of any Virginia locality, according to Virginia Employment Commission estimates.
“We wouldn’t have a tobacco industry if it wasn’t for migrant labor," said Bob Harris, a Pittsylvania County farmer.
The Adverse Effect Wage Rate is set annually by the U.S. Department of Labor with data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's farm labor survey. In addition to the hourly wages, farmers are responsible for providing free housing and transportation to their migrant workers.
The Virginia Farm Bureau opposes the modernization act on several fronts, primarily the continuation of the Adverse Effect Wage Rate, which, even with an imposed limit of only 3% annual increase, could still allow the wage to jump to as much as $17.88 by 2029.
After a 6.9% hike in 2019 and now another 3.25% this year, the Farm Bureau wants a structural change to the way the rate is determined.
“Since the rate was already too high, capping it at 3% each year wasn’t enough," Rowe said.
One worry that Mills has are proposals to increase the $7.25 minimum wage in Virginia. A bill that is currently before the General Assembly would raise it to $15 an hour by July 1, 2025, which would exponentially increase the cost of labor for farmers in an already tight market.
“That puts us out of the market because it makes labor unaffordable," he said.
In addition to the growing costs of the actual labor, such peripheral costs as housing and transportation, are always on the rise, Banks said.
“You got all these other costs aside from wage rates that really put a squeeze on margins," he said.
All of this is happening as agriculture prices have remained stagnant and declined due to tariffs, trade wars and a strong U.S. dollar — which generally inhibits other countries from purchasing America's agricultural goods, Banks said.
“Anything that affects the global market will have a ripple effect back here in the states on domestic prices and domestic supplies," he said.
Very few commodity prices have been able to keep up with overall inflation rates, with the majority increasing incrementally, and not enough to keep pace with growing costs, said Stephen Barts, Pittsylvania County extension agent.
“It doesn’t really matter what commodity you’re talking about, there has been little if any upward movement in pricing," he said.
One of the most consequential elements of the bill is the creation of the certified agricultural worker status, which would allow a foreign worker, along with their dependents, if they qualify, to stay in the United States and work for periods of five and a half years.
After eight years in that status — or 10 years as an agricultural worker with four years as a certified agricultural worker — that worker would then become eligible for permanent residency.
“It is basically a pathway to citizenship. It is not a viable plan to keep us a steady workforce," Mills said.
As currently constructed, the H-2A program only allows for seasonal workers, which renders the program ineffective for those in such industries as timber, dairy and poultry that need assistance year-round. This bill would allow for 20,000 year-round visas nationally, with 10,000 of those going to the dairy industry. The Farm Bureau believes there shouldn't be a cap, Rowe said.
“[The bill] just didn’t allow enough to fill the need in American agriculture," he said.
Mills and Rowe do not expect the bill to pass through the Senate as presented.
"We expect to see other legislative options come from the Senate and look forward to working with all parties to reach consensus on a bill that will benefit the agriculture industry," Rowe said.
