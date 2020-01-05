Two recent Danville Community College students have launched a company that uses drones to feature real estate.
Gordon Martel and David Hutcheson created Showcase Your Properties following their attendance in DCC's eight-week introductory drone flight course: Intro to Unmanned Aerial Systems.
The company, headquartered in Danville, provides 3D and aerial imaging for businesses.
Martel, 64, said a Rotary presentation given by DCC assistant professor of information systems technology Steven Carrigan generated his interest in the program.
“Being able to fly a drone places you at the ground floor of numerous opportunities,” Martel said. “Flying drones gives you a whole new perspective of filming and taking pictures.”
Regarded as a local celebrity for his on-air work on radio stations WBTM and WAKG in Danville, Hutcheson, 65, is also known for his love of flying and aerial photography. Those interests naturally lend themselves to exploring drone flight and photography as imaging technology continues to evolve.
DCC's program prepares students to become Federal Aviation Administration-certified drone pilots by passing a knowledge test, a critical step to ensure safe and legal drone flight.
Martel also offered some advice to anyone considering learning more about drones at DCC.
“Think outside the box as to how drones can be utilized and the many applications of this new technology,” Martel said, adding that he expects demand for a variety of drone applications to grow. “Drones and their current applications have only scratched the surface."
