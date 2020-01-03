BROSVILLE — Throughout her life, animals been a source of stability for Mary Betterton, the founder of Brosville Animal Clinic.
Through her early years, when she moved around every few years and attended eight schools in different localities, to the last few decades when she has lost her husband and her son, who was on pace to take over the clinic, Betterton has turned to her animals.
"If you had your pets, you always had friends," she said.
After running the Brosville Animal Clinic for 23 years, 60-year-old Betterton — or "Dr. B," as she is often referred to by her clients — has stepped down as the owner, transferring the operation to Laura Luffman, who already owns Animal Medical Center and Mount Hermon Medical Center. After taking January off, Betterton will continue to work part time a few days a week.
A graduate of Chatham High School, Betterton attended Randolph Macon Women's College before obtaining her doctorate of veterinary medicine from the Virginia Maryland School of Veterinary Medicine in 1986.
Both her late father — who she said loved animals and always made sure her dogs, cats and even horses came with them when they moved — and her late husband, Frankie Betterton Jr., encouraged her to start her own clinic after she spent 10 years working for other veterinarians. In 1996, she founded the Brosville Animal Clinic.
Several other veterinarians have come and gone over the years, and in recent years Betterton said it has been especially hard to recruit and retain new graduates due to the location and a national shortage of veterinarians.
As a result, she has often been the lone veterinarian at the clinic and had to handle the managerial side as well as take care of all the animals the clinic saw. At a minimum, she worked 65 hours a week.
“I hadn’t had a day off in three years," she said.
In 2002, Frankie Betterton Jr., a deputy with the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office, was shot and killed while making a routine traffic stop. He had helped with the managerial side of the clinic, so his death left her to handle more of the office work.
Just 12 years later, her 24-year-old son, Frankie Betterton III, died in a car crash in Pittsylvania County. At the time of his death, he was preparing to start veterinarian school so he could eventually take over the business.
“It was just the perfect fit," she said of her son taking over the business.
Once he died, Betterton knew the business would not stay in the family since each of her other three children were pursuing different careers, but she did not want to sell the facility to a large corporation. Several years ago she reached out to Laura Luffman, who has been running Animal Medical Center for 25 years and played a similar role in her community as Betterton.
"I know that [Betterton's] are big shoes to fill, but I'm used to filling them," Luffman said.
Misty Keatts, who has worked as a receptionist at the clinic for the past two years, said Betterton always took care of her employees and had their backs.
“I’m glad that [Betterton] is still going to be here," Keatts said.
After taking over operations Wednesday, Luffman said no major subtractions will take place, but additional staff have been brought in and another full-time veterinarian will likely be added at some point. Both Luffman and Betterton said the clinic will remain the same.
While taking care of animals was her primary job, Betterton said that relationships she has made with long-time clients, many of whom she has worked with for decades, is one of the most rewarding aspects.
"I enjoyed the families and the people as much as the animals," she said.
Lisa Seiy, who lives in Axton, has been bringing her animals to Brosville Animal Clinic since it first opened. Over the years, she estimates she has bought in as many as 50 animals and was at the clinic a minimum of twice a month with her dogs, cats and horses.
With so many pets, Seiy has had to make plenty of hard decisions — such as putting down a dog with cancer — which she said Betterton always advised her in.
"She's always been up front, she wasn't out to make a buck," she said.
Now that she won't be working a minimum of 65 hours a week, Betterton said she and her husband, Ward Rowland, plan on bringing a dog into the family to join their two cats and corn snake. They will also spend more time with their three children and six grandchildren.
"I just feel like I need to spend more time with my family," she said.
