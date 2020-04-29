It looks like more than a dozen expected new positions in the Danville Public Schools system will be eliminated and employees will not see a 2% salary increase as planned due to a shortfall in anticipated state funding.
School officials had anticipated an extra $4.1 million in state funding on top of the $43.1 million the education system was already slated to receive. Instead, that extra funding will be reduced by $1.3 million due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"We've had to make some adjustments to our budget," said Danville Public Schools Superintendent Stanley Jones.
Danville Public Schools was set to add several new positions, including three instructional strategists, two English-as-second-language teachers, six mental health counselors and 10 educational support personnel focused on small group reading instruction.
But only a small portion of those positions will likely be hired, Jones said.
Of those 21 positions, just one of the English-language teachers, one instructional strategist and four mental health counselors will likely be added, Jones said.
He emphasized that the school system does not expect reductions to any of its programs.
"We're not cutting programs, but we're cutting enhancements to those programs," Jones said.
Still, school officials expect to get about $3 million in federal stimulus money from the federal CARES Act, passed in response to the coronavirus pandemic, "but we don't want to take one-time federal dollars and use that to support positions," Jones said.
Finance director Lori Cassada said the school system plans to spend that money on technology to enable students to learn remotely in the future.
"There's a plan coming forward for that later," Cassada said.
In addition, school system employees will not receive a 2% raise, but will get a "step increase" or a bump in pay based on the number of years they have worked, Jones said. Gov. Ralph Northam is delaying decisions on whether to provide raises for teachers and state employees.
This all means that the school system plans to propose a lower operating budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year than anticipated.
Before the pandemic, Danville Public Schools was proposing a $71.3 million budget, an increase of nearly $4.7 million over the current year. That included the additional state revenue initially anticipated.
But now school officials are projecting a $70 million budget, which reflects the $1.3 million reduction. In all, the state will foot about $45.8 million of the budget and the city will cover roughly $22.8 million and about $1.8 million from rents, reimbursements and indirect costs on grants.
Even with the reduction in additional funding, officials still anticipate about $2.8 million more from the state than was received for the ongoing year, Cassada said.
Pittsylvania County Schools also will be hit by a reduction in anticipated state funding.
Pittsylvania County Schools Superintendent Mark Jones said the school system was going to implement an increase in base salaries as a result of a compensation study conducted four years ago.
"That's going to be reduced drastically," he said.
In addition, an administrative position will be left vacant when that employee becomes assistant principal at Tunstall Middle School, he said.
The state reduction in additional funding for K-12 education will hamper the county school system's efforts to recover from the recession in 2007-08.
"This upcoming year was an opportunity to get salaries back up," he said. "This kind of puts us back toward where we were in 2010."
County schools would have received an additional $4.3 million in state funding, with $3.1 million needed to fully implement the compensation study.
Pittsylvania County Schools finance director Tracey Worley said she expects the school system to lose at least $1.7 million of that additional state funding. That reduction does not take into account anticipated losses in sales tax and lottery revenues, she said.
In all, the county planned for a $96.6 million budget before the pandemic.
Worley is not sure what the new budget projection will be for the county school system after the reduction in additional funding and losses in revenue.
As it stands now, Jones is not sure if the county school system will be able to offer summer school due to shutdowns caused by the pandemic and is looking at different scenarios depending on whether schools can open in August for the next academic year.
