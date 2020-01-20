CHATHAM — Brenda McKenzie goes to the Old Dutch supermarket at least once a week. From eggs to produce, she said the store is where she finds bargains.
"I like to catch a deal," she said while standing outside of the store on Monday.
Soon, she will have to either drive to one of the Danville locations or find a new grocery store since the Chatham supermarket, which has been a mainstay of the community for more than 20 years, recently announced that it will permanently close its doors at the end of the month.
"We sincerely appreciate those who have supported our local business during this time, and we will miss seeing you, our customers," the company said in a Facebook post.
Suspended from clothes pins inside the display windows, homemade paper signs with colored lettering promote various deals, contributing to the store's old fashioned atmosphere. Inside the somewhat small store, customers can find fresh produce, fresh cut meats and all sorts of grocery goods.
The company, which was originally founded in 1942, has four locations in the Danville region. The three other locations — North Main Street, West Main Street and Memorial Drive — will remain open.
The owners of the stores would not comment for this story.
Randy Scearce, manager of the Chatham store, said that while it has continued to serve "a lot of people," it simply wasn't making the profits to make ends meet.
“Competition has taken a lot of our customers away," he said.
So far the store has not made any announcements about what will happen to the employees who work at the Chatham location, Scearce said.
The Chatham branch first opened in May of 1997, taking over for Eddie's Supermarket, which had previously operated a grocery store at the location on Main Street in Chatham.
Former Chatham resident Larry Martin, who now lives in Blairs, worked at Eddie's Supermarket when he was younger and raved about the impact that Old Dutch has made on the community.
“It’s a landmark," he said. “It’s just a really good place and I really hate to see it go.”
Barbara Jackson, who was born and raised in Chatham and now lives in Danville, described the store as a "staple in the community." Her grandparents and parents both did all their grocery shopping at the Chatham store, and she has even taken her children there.
“It was like every generation had always shopped at Old Dutch," she said.
Chatham Mayor Will Pace said that he is "very disappointed that they are closing." He said the impact will be felt by the local residents who don't have a means of transportation to travel to other stores.
“We’re really going to feel the impact there," he said.
Martin said the store's closing is just another in a long list of local businesses that have shuttered over the years.
“That is one piece of Chatham that I grew up with that remains," he said.
No announcements have been made concerning businesses that could replace the supermarket, but Pace said that as mayor he will work hard to ensure that it is another grocery store, especially to support the area senior citizens.
“I just hope that they will come in there and continue that small-town tradition," Martin said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.