David and Alexa Gauldin, of Callands, announce the birth of a daughter, Virginia Abigail Gauldin, on April 19 at Sovah Health-Danville. Mrs. Gauldin is the former Alexa Parillo. Grandparents are Mark and Stacey Gauldin, of Axton, and Bill and Cathy Parillo, of Leonardtown, Maryland.

