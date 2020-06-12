Additional apartments to replace auditorium in old Bedford Middle School

Bedford Town Council unanimously approved an amendment to the conditional use permit granted to Waukeshaw Development, Inc., for the old Bedford Middle School redevelopment project on Tuesday, allowing 10 additional apartments to be constructed inside the school's auditorium.
Developer Dave McCormack took on the project at the property last year with plans to redevelop the four existing buildings.
The plan for 10 additional units brings the total number of apartments planned in the school, which endured heavy damage in a January fire, to 60.
McCormack hopes to convert a building known as "Old Yellow" into a boutique hotel. The gymnasium can be utilized as a community recreation center, according to current plans.
